Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 95

Group 93 Results

Spoiler 57.89% Risk of Rain Coalescence 52.63% Monument Valley Inverted Island [Obfusc] 52.63% Mario Kart 8 Mount Wario 47.37% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Dungeon 2 Version 2 47.37% Samorost 3 Lianas (Floex) 47.37% ibb & obb Clarity 47.37% Undertale Bring It In, Guys! 42.11% Super Mario 3D World Hands-on Hall 42.11% No Time to Explain Enemy of Myself 36.84% The Wolf Among Us Pudding & Pie 36.84% Monopoly Plus Freeway Version 2 36.84% Shin Megami Tensei IV Aquila Statue Plaza 36.84% Owlboy Vellie (Owlboy Theme) 31.58% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle C5 31.58% World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor Ways of the Ancient Ones 31.58% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Heavy Rain 31.58% Kirby Triple Deluxe Floral Fields 31.58% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Legram, the Lakeside Town 26.32% Child of Light Metal Gleamed in the Twilight 21.05% The Lord of the Rings Online Ruins of Osgiliath 21.05% Hylics Ruins 21.05% Abyss Odyssey Underground Rainforest 15.79% Hyper Light Drifter The Resonant Canyon 15.79% Fire Emblem Fates Rush (Light) [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 95 will be active until Monday May 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 94 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 96 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 95 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 95 is open until Monday May 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific

