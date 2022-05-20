Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 95

Group 93 Results
|57.89%
|Risk of Rain
|Coalescence
|52.63%
|Monument Valley
|Inverted Island [Obfusc]
|52.63%
|Mario Kart 8
|Mount Wario
|47.37%
|Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know!
|Dungeon 2 Version 2
|47.37%
|Samorost 3
|Lianas (Floex)
|47.37%
|ibb & obb
|Clarity
|47.37%
|Undertale
|Bring It In, Guys!
|42.11%
|Super Mario 3D World
|Hands-on Hall
|42.11%
|No Time to Explain
|Enemy of Myself
|36.84%
|The Wolf Among Us
|Pudding & Pie
|36.84%
|Monopoly Plus
|Freeway Version 2
|36.84%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Aquila Statue Plaza
|36.84%
|Owlboy
|Vellie (Owlboy Theme)
|31.58%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Battle C5
|31.58%
|World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor
|Ways of the Ancient Ones
|31.58%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Heavy Rain
|31.58%
|Kirby Triple Deluxe
|Floral Fields
|31.58%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Legram, the Lakeside Town
|26.32%
|Child of Light
|Metal Gleamed in the Twilight
|21.05%
|The Lord of the Rings Online
|Ruins of Osgiliath
|21.05%
|Hylics
|Ruins
|21.05%
|Abyss Odyssey
|Underground Rainforest
|15.79%
|Hyper Light Drifter
|The Resonant Canyon
|15.79%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Rush (Light)
Newly Eliminated1
|47.06%
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|Streamworks
|47.06%
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|Breakfast Time – For Horizon Heights Boss Act Phase 2
|47.06%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Wailers and Waterwheels
|47.06%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Battle C6 – Masakado Battle Theme
|47.06%
|Deadbolt
|Blood on the Dancefloor
|47.06%
|Wheels of Aurelia
|Preludio
|47.06%
|Xenoblade Chronicles X
|亡KEI却KOKU心 (Oblivia Night)
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 95 will be active until Monday May 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 94 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 96 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 95 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 95 is open until Monday May 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific