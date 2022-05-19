Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 94

Group 92 Results

Spoiler 45.00% Transistor Vanishing Point 45.00% Entwined Fire 45.00% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth The Last Babel 45.00% Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies Objection 2013 40.00% The Flame in The Flood River and Dale 40.00% Fire Emblem Fates Lost in Thoughts All Alone (English) 40.00% Entwined Wood 40.00% Pony Island Escape 40.00% Rhythm Heaven Megamix Final Remix 40.00% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Awaiting The Celebration 35.00% Read Only Memories Media Blues 35.00% Pokémon X & Y Champion Battle 35.00% Chaos Rings III We’re Certainly Not Alone 35.00% Boot Hill Heroes Traveling Theme 35.00% The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds Lorule Castle 30.00% Monarch: Heroes of a New Age Peaceful Macdallena 30.00% Shovel Knight The Destroyer (Tinker Tank Battle) 25.00% Tekken 7 SOUQ – Round 1 (A Grain of Sand 1st) 20.00% Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse The World After 15.00% Undertale sans. 15.00% Yakuza 0 24-hour Cinderella [Ryosuke Horii] 15.00% Year Walk Hjärtat 10.00% Whispering Willows Elena’s Arrival 5.00% Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix Ursula’s Revenge Projected Bubble: 47.37% Entire group dead on arrival. Don’t think I’ve ever seen that before. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 94 will be active until Sunday May 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 93 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 95 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 94 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 94 is open until Sunday May 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific

