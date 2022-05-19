Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 94

Group 92 Results
|45.00%
|Transistor
|Vanishing Point
|45.00%
|Entwined
|Fire
|45.00%
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth
|The Last Babel
|45.00%
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies
|Objection 2013
|40.00%
|The Flame in The Flood
|River and Dale
|40.00%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Lost in Thoughts All Alone (English)
|40.00%
|Entwined
|Wood
|40.00%
|Pony Island
|Escape
|40.00%
|Rhythm Heaven Megamix
|Final Remix
|40.00%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Awaiting The Celebration
|35.00%
|Read Only Memories
|Media Blues
|35.00%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Champion Battle
|35.00%
|Chaos Rings III
|We’re Certainly Not Alone
|35.00%
|Boot Hill Heroes
|Traveling Theme
|35.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
|Lorule Castle
|30.00%
|Monarch: Heroes of a New Age
|Peaceful Macdallena
|30.00%
|Shovel Knight
|The Destroyer (Tinker Tank Battle)
|25.00%
|Tekken 7
|SOUQ – Round 1 (A Grain of Sand 1st)
|20.00%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse
|The World After
|15.00%
|Undertale
|sans.
|15.00%
|Yakuza 0
|24-hour Cinderella [Ryosuke Horii]
|15.00%
|Year Walk
|Hjärtat
|10.00%
|Whispering Willows
|Elena’s Arrival
|5.00%
|Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix
|Ursula’s Revenge
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
Entire group dead on arrival. Don’t think I’ve ever seen that before.
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 94 will be active until Sunday May 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 93 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 95 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 94 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 94 is open until Sunday May 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific