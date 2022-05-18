Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 93

Group 91 Results



55.56% Picross 3D Round 2 Challenge
50.00% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Mt. Chimney
50.00% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle C3 – Domain Boss Battle
50.00% D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die David Young Theme
44.44% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Boss Battle (Final)
38.89% Monarch: Heroes of a New Age Forgotten Archduchess
38.89% Shovel Knight The Apparition (Spectre Knight Battle)
38.89% Never Alone / Kisima Inŋitchuŋa Cultural Insight: Stranded
38.89% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Bandit Gang Monoculus
38.89% Pokémon Sun and Moon Ten Carat Hill
33.33% Monarch: Heroes of a New Age Seaside Village
33.33% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Knights of the Fallen Empire Escape from Zakuul
33.33% Civilization: Beyond Earth Xenomancer
33.33% Ridiculous Fishing Arctic Floes – Down
27.78% Party Hard Beat Dreams
27.78% Project DIVA Arcade Idol Radio (Game Edit) [Daifuku-P]
22.22% Technobabylon Title Theme
22.22% Desktop Dungeons Whaaarrgarrrbl
22.22% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Cave of Origin
22.22% Parascientific Escape: Cruise in the Distant Seas Track 08
22.22% Guacamelee! Great Temple (World of the Dead)
16.67% Thumper Road
16.67% Samorost 3 Rolling an Explosive Clod (Floex)
11.11% Persona 5 Wicked Plan







It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 93 will be active until Thursday May 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 92 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 94 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 93 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 93 is open until Thursday May 19th at 10:00PM Pacific