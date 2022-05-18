Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 93

Group 91 Results
|55.56%
|Picross 3D Round 2
|Challenge
|50.00%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Mt. Chimney
|50.00%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Battle C3 – Domain Boss Battle
|50.00%
|D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die
|David Young Theme
|44.44%
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|Boss Battle (Final)
|38.89%
|Monarch: Heroes of a New Age
|Forgotten Archduchess
|38.89%
|Shovel Knight
|The Apparition (Spectre Knight Battle)
|38.89%
|Never Alone / Kisima Inŋitchuŋa
|Cultural Insight: Stranded
|38.89%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Bandit Gang Monoculus
|38.89%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Ten Carat Hill
|33.33%
|Monarch: Heroes of a New Age
|Seaside Village
|33.33%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic – Knights of the Fallen Empire
|Escape from Zakuul
|33.33%
|Civilization: Beyond Earth
|Xenomancer
|33.33%
|Ridiculous Fishing
|Arctic Floes – Down
|27.78%
|Party Hard
|Beat Dreams
|27.78%
|Project DIVA Arcade
|Idol Radio (Game Edit) [Daifuku-P]
|22.22%
|Technobabylon
|Title Theme
|22.22%
|Desktop Dungeons
|Whaaarrgarrrbl
|22.22%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Cave of Origin
|22.22%
|Parascientific Escape: Cruise in the Distant Seas
|Track 08
|22.22%
|Guacamelee!
|Great Temple (World of the Dead)
|16.67%
|Thumper
|Road
|16.67%
|Samorost 3
|Rolling an Explosive Clod (Floex)
|11.11%
|Persona 5
|Wicked Plan
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 93 will be active until Thursday May 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 92 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 94 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 93 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 93 is open until Thursday May 19th at 10:00PM Pacific