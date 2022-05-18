Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 93

Group 91 Results

Spoiler 55.56% Picross 3D Round 2 Challenge 50.00% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Mt. Chimney 50.00% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle C3 – Domain Boss Battle 50.00% D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die David Young Theme 44.44% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Boss Battle (Final) 38.89% Monarch: Heroes of a New Age Forgotten Archduchess 38.89% Shovel Knight The Apparition (Spectre Knight Battle) 38.89% Never Alone / Kisima Inŋitchuŋa Cultural Insight: Stranded 38.89% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Bandit Gang Monoculus 38.89% Pokémon Sun and Moon Ten Carat Hill 33.33% Monarch: Heroes of a New Age Seaside Village 33.33% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Knights of the Fallen Empire Escape from Zakuul 33.33% Civilization: Beyond Earth Xenomancer 33.33% Ridiculous Fishing Arctic Floes – Down 27.78% Party Hard Beat Dreams 27.78% Project DIVA Arcade Idol Radio (Game Edit) [Daifuku-P] 22.22% Technobabylon Title Theme 22.22% Desktop Dungeons Whaaarrgarrrbl 22.22% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Cave of Origin 22.22% Parascientific Escape: Cruise in the Distant Seas Track 08 22.22% Guacamelee! Great Temple (World of the Dead) 16.67% Thumper Road 16.67% Samorost 3 Rolling an Explosive Clod (Floex) 11.11% Persona 5 Wicked Plan [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 93 will be active until Thursday May 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 92 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 94 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 93 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 93 is open until Thursday May 19th at 10:00PM Pacific

