Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 92

Group 90 Results

Spoiler 58.82% beatmania IIDX 21 SPADA DARK LEGACY [BaSTeT] 58.82% BattleBlock Theater Boss Stage 47.06% Nintendo Badge Arcade Title Screen 47.06% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Frantic Fields 47.06% Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Walleye Tumble Temple 47.06% Resogun Fabularis 47.06% Shovel Knight The Betrayer (Enchantress Final Form) 41.18% Shin Megami Tensei IV Challenge Quest Beta 41.18% Yakuza 0 Make You Free 41.18% VA-11 Hall-A Good for Health, Bad for Education 41.18% Mario Kart 8 Shy Guy Falls 35.29% Guacamelee! Credits (Good Ending) 35.29% Monarch: Heroes of a New Age Lake of Oblivion 35.29% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Dragonsong 35.29% Duet Arete II 35.29% No Man’s Sky Red Parallax 29.41% UNO Lounging 29.41% Fire Emblem Fates Glory/Ruin (Deeds) 29.41% Duet: Encore Chapters The Gist of Us 23.53% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Junes Theme Vocal Version 23.53% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded Heart of the Fawn 23.53% Whispering Willows End Credits 23.53% The Talos Principle The Worlds of My Garden Are Many 23.53% Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies Logic Trinity [collapse]

Spoiler 47.06% VA-11 Hall-A: Prologue Out of Orbit 47.06% Nintendo Badge Arcade Title Screen 47.06% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Frantic Fields 47.06% Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Walleye Tumble Temple 47.06% Resogun Fabularis 47.06% Shovel Knight The Betrayer (Enchantress Final Form) 41.18% Shin Megami Tensei IV Challenge Quest Beta 41.18% Yakuza 0 Make You Free 41.18% VA-11 Hall-A Good for Health, Bad for Education 41.18% Mario Kart 8 Shy Guy Falls 35.29% Guacamelee! Credits (Good Ending) 35.29% Monarch: Heroes of a New Age Lake of Oblivion 35.29% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Dragonsong 35.29% Duet Arete II 35.29% No Man’s Sky Red Parallax 29.41% UNO Lounging 29.41% Fire Emblem Fates Glory/Ruin (Deeds) 29.41% Duet: Encore Chapters The Gist of Us 23.53% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Junes Theme Vocal Version 23.53% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded Heart of the Fawn 23.53% Whispering Willows End Credits 23.53% The Talos Principle The Worlds of My Garden Are Many 23.53% Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies Logic Trinity Projected Bubble: 47.37% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 92 will be active until Wednesday May 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 91 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 93 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 92 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 92 is open until Wednesday May 18th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...