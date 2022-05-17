Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 92

Group 90 Results
|58.82%
|beatmania IIDX 21 SPADA
|DARK LEGACY [BaSTeT]
|58.82%
|BattleBlock Theater
|Boss Stage
|47.06%
|Nintendo Badge Arcade
|Title Screen
|47.06%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Frantic Fields
|47.06%
|Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
|Walleye Tumble Temple
|47.06%
|Resogun
|Fabularis
|47.06%
|Shovel Knight
|The Betrayer (Enchantress Final Form)
|41.18%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Challenge Quest Beta
|41.18%
|Yakuza 0
|Make You Free
|41.18%
|VA-11 Hall-A
|Good for Health, Bad for Education
|41.18%
|Mario Kart 8
|Shy Guy Falls
|35.29%
|Guacamelee!
|Credits (Good Ending)
|35.29%
|Monarch: Heroes of a New Age
|Lake of Oblivion
|35.29%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Dragonsong
|35.29%
|Duet
|Arete II
|35.29%
|No Man’s Sky
|Red Parallax
|29.41%
|UNO
|Lounging
|29.41%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Glory/Ruin (Deeds)
|29.41%
|Duet: Encore Chapters
|The Gist of Us
|23.53%
|Persona 4 Dancing All Night
|Junes Theme Vocal Version
|23.53%
|Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
|Heart of the Fawn
|23.53%
|Whispering Willows
|End Credits
|23.53%
|The Talos Principle
|The Worlds of My Garden Are Many
|23.53%
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies
|Logic Trinity
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 92 will be active until Wednesday May 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 91 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 93 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 92 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 92 is open until Wednesday May 18th at 10:00PM Pacific