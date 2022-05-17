Health

Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

  • All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.
  • Please put anything graphic behind a tag.
  • As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

In the news:

Deja Lynn Alvarez Seeks to Become First Trans Latina State Lawmaker

School Asks Students to Write Letter Convincing Friend Not to Be Gay

The Right’s War on Queerness Is Placing Teachers in Danger

The project of the day is Ethel Cain’s Preacher’s Daughter