Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 91

Group 89 Results
|63.16%
|Sonic Lost World
|Silent Forest (Zone 1)
|57.89%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Second Dark Matter Battle
|47.37%
|Tokyo Xanadu
|Soul to Burn
|47.37%
|Axiom Verge
|Trace Awakens
|47.37%
|Mega Man Unlimited
|Tears of Glue
|47.37%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Wi-Fi Waiting Room
|42.11%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Punch Bowl
|36.84%
|Persona 5
|Keeper of Lust
|36.84%
|Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know!
|Ancient Ruins 3
|36.84%
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|Mermaid Factory
|36.84%
|Project DIVA F 2nd [Live Studio]
|Cat Food [doriko]
|36.84%
|Axiom Verge
|Cellular Skies
|36.84%
|Oreshika: Tainted Bloodlines
|Battle Blast
|31.58%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse
|Battle F2
|31.58%
|Mega Man Unlimited
|Frenzied Superheat (Trinitro Man Stage)
|31.58%
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|Dalmation Station
|26.32%
|ibb & obb
|Secret Pelle
|21.05%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Pokémon League
|21.05%
|Owlboy
|Mesos
|21.05%
|DmC: Devil May Cry
|Throat Full of Glass
|21.05%
|Desktop Dungeons
|Dunes of Damnation
|15.79%
|Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix
|A New Day is Dawning
|15.79%
|Broken Age
|Vella Wakes
|15.79%
|A Story About My Uncle
|Sanctuary
Newly Eliminated 1
|47.06%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Reverie Corridor
|47.06%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Abyssal Badlands
|45.83%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Skies of a Strange Land
|45.45%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Idyllshire
|45.45%
|Nights of Azure
|Goliath Z [Blueblood Dragon]
|45.45%
|World of Final Fantasy
|World of Sunshine [Masashi Hamauzu]
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 91 will be active until Tuesday May 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 90 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 92 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 91 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 91 is open until Tuesday May 17th at 10:00PM Pacific