Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 91

Group 89 Results

Spoiler 63.16% Sonic Lost World Silent Forest (Zone 1) 57.89% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Second Dark Matter Battle 47.37% Tokyo Xanadu Soul to Burn 47.37% Axiom Verge Trace Awakens 47.37% Mega Man Unlimited Tears of Glue 47.37% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Wi-Fi Waiting Room 42.11% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Punch Bowl 36.84% Persona 5 Keeper of Lust 36.84% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Ancient Ruins 3 36.84% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Mermaid Factory 36.84% Project DIVA F 2nd [Live Studio] Cat Food [doriko] 36.84% Axiom Verge Cellular Skies 36.84% Oreshika: Tainted Bloodlines Battle Blast 31.58% Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse Battle F2 31.58% Mega Man Unlimited Frenzied Superheat (Trinitro Man Stage) 31.58% Mighty Switch Force 2 Dalmation Station 26.32% ibb & obb Secret Pelle 21.05% Pokémon X & Y Pokémon League 21.05% Owlboy Mesos 21.05% DmC: Devil May Cry Throat Full of Glass 21.05% Desktop Dungeons Dunes of Damnation 15.79% Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix A New Day is Dawning 15.79% Broken Age Vella Wakes 15.79% A Story About My Uncle Sanctuary [collapse]

Spoiler 47.06% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Reverie Corridor 47.06% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Abyssal Badlands 45.83% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Skies of a Strange Land 45.45% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Idyllshire 45.45% Nights of Azure Goliath Z [Blueblood Dragon] 45.45% World of Final Fantasy World of Sunshine [Masashi Hamauzu] 42.11% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Punch Bowl 36.84% Persona 5 Keeper of Lust 36.84% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Ancient Ruins 3 36.84% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Mermaid Factory 36.84% Project DIVA F 2nd [Live Studio] Cat Food [doriko] 36.84% Axiom Verge Cellular Skies 36.84% Oreshika: Tainted Bloodlines Battle Blast 31.58% Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse Battle F2 31.58% Mega Man Unlimited Frenzied Superheat (Trinitro Man Stage) 31.58% Mighty Switch Force 2 Dalmation Station 26.32% ibb & obb Secret Pelle 21.05% Pokémon X & Y Pokémon League 21.05% Owlboy Mesos 21.05% DmC: Devil May Cry Throat Full of Glass 21.05% Desktop Dungeons Dunes of Damnation 15.79% Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix A New Day is Dawning 15.79% Broken Age Vella Wakes 15.79% A Story About My Uncle Sanctuary Projected Bubble: 47.37% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 91 will be active until Tuesday May 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 90 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 92 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 91 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 91 is open until Tuesday May 17th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...