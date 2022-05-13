Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 90

Group 88 Results

Spoiler 65.00% Super Mario 3D World Shifty Boo Mansion 55.00% Hate Plus It’s Not Ero 50.00% The Last Guardian Forest 50.00% Shovel Knight La Danse Macabre (Lich Yard) 50.00% Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan Battlefield -Storm 45.00% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Raging Tide 40.00% Velocity 2x Vessel 40.00% Paper Mario: Color Splash Fight! 40.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Limitless Blue 35.00% World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor Tides of War 35.00% Pokémon Sun and Moon Guzma’s Theme 30.00% SteamWorld Dig Main Theme 30.00% Terraria Overworld Day 25.00% The Legend of Dark Witch Good Luck! 20.00% Ni No Kuni The Showdown with Shadar 20.00% Pokémon Sun and Moon Festival Plaza (Night) 20.00% Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Lacrimosa of DANA – Opening Version 20.00% Hylics Bathroom 20.00% King’s Quest Baker Shop 20.00% Hand of Fate Resonation 20.00% Elite Dangerous Frameshift Suite: First Movement: Andromeda 20.00% The Talos Principle Virgo Serena 15.00% Daymare Town 4 Lower Levels 15.00% Submachine 10: The Exit Grime Dragon [collapse]

Spoiler 45.45% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Dust 45.45% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Hollywood Heights 45.45% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Homecoming Hijinx 45.45% Yoshi's Woolly World Yoshi Transformed 45.45% ibb & obb Fincity Projected Bubble: 47.37% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 90 will be active until Monday May 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 89 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 91 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 90 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 90 is open until Monday May 16th at 10:00PM Pacific

