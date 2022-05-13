Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 90

Group 88 Results

Spoiler

65.00% Super Mario 3D World Shifty Boo Mansion
55.00% Hate Plus It’s Not Ero
50.00% The Last Guardian Forest
50.00% Shovel Knight La Danse Macabre (Lich Yard)
50.00% Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan Battlefield -Storm
45.00% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Raging Tide
40.00% Velocity 2x Vessel
40.00% Paper Mario: Color Splash Fight!
40.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Limitless Blue
35.00% World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor Tides of War
35.00% Pokémon Sun and Moon Guzma’s Theme
30.00% SteamWorld Dig Main Theme
30.00% Terraria Overworld Day
25.00% The Legend of Dark Witch Good Luck!
20.00% Ni No Kuni The Showdown with Shadar
20.00% Pokémon Sun and Moon Festival Plaza (Night)
20.00% Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Lacrimosa of DANA – Opening Version
20.00% Hylics Bathroom
20.00% King’s Quest Baker Shop
20.00% Hand of Fate Resonation
20.00% Elite Dangerous Frameshift Suite: First Movement: Andromeda
20.00% The Talos Principle Virgo Serena
15.00% Daymare Town 4 Lower Levels
15.00% Submachine 10: The Exit Grime Dragon

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler

Projected Bubble: 47.37%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 90 will be active until Monday May 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 89 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 91 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 90 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 90 is open until Monday May 16th at 10:00PM Pacific