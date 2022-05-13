Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 90

Group 88 Results
|65.00%
|Super Mario 3D World
|Shifty Boo Mansion
|55.00%
|Hate Plus
|It’s Not Ero
|50.00%
|The Last Guardian
|Forest
|50.00%
|Shovel Knight
|La Danse Macabre (Lich Yard)
|50.00%
|Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan
|Battlefield -Storm
|45.00%
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth
|Raging Tide
|40.00%
|Velocity 2x
|Vessel
|40.00%
|Paper Mario: Color Splash
|Fight!
|40.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Limitless Blue
|35.00%
|World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor
|Tides of War
|35.00%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Guzma’s Theme
|30.00%
|SteamWorld Dig
|Main Theme
|30.00%
|Terraria
|Overworld Day
|25.00%
|The Legend of Dark Witch
|Good Luck!
|20.00%
|Ni No Kuni
|The Showdown with Shadar
|20.00%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Festival Plaza (Night)
|20.00%
|Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
|Lacrimosa of DANA – Opening Version
|20.00%
|Hylics
|Bathroom
|20.00%
|King’s Quest
|Baker Shop
|20.00%
|Hand of Fate
|Resonation
|20.00%
|Elite Dangerous
|Frameshift Suite: First Movement: Andromeda
|20.00%
|The Talos Principle
|Virgo Serena
|15.00%
|Daymare Town 4
|Lower Levels
|15.00%
|Submachine 10: The Exit
|Grime Dragon
Newly Eliminated1
|45.45%
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Dust
|45.45%
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Hollywood Heights
|45.45%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Homecoming Hijinx
|45.45%
|Yoshi’s Woolly World
|Yoshi Transformed
|45.45%
|ibb & obb
|Fincity
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 90 will be active until Monday May 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 89 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 91 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 90 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 90 is open until Monday May 16th at 10:00PM Pacific