Friday the 13th Part IV Day Thread (May 13)

Today is the only Friday the 13th for calendar year 2022. Shocking, I Know!

Today’s OT is dedicated to Friday the 13th Part IV The Final Chapter. Released in 1984, the slasher sequel stars Corey Feldman as Tommy Jarvis, Crispin Glover, Julie Aronson, Kimberly Beck, and Ted White.

When I discuss the Friday the 13th franchise with people, I like to ask them what their favorite entry is in the series and more often than not, they respond with Part 4. This one has grown on me in recent years, especially after seeing it in 35 MM at the Mahoning Drive In during their Camp Blood Weekend.

Jason is back and after a new group of teenagers at Camp Crystal Lake but he may have met his match with a young boy named Tommy Jarvis. This one is titled the Final Chapter so it must be the end of Jason for good, right? RIGHT?

I opted to post the dance stylings of Crispin Glover in lieu of the movie poster, so ENJOY

Something to Discuss – Once again, I ask you – what is your favorite film in the Friday the 13th film series?

Bonus Discussion – Will you be watching any Friday the 13th movies today? If so, which ones?

