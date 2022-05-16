Weekly YouTube Thread (5/16)

It’s been almost a year since Katie started this thread, and week after week she posted it faithfully. Recently, she announced she was stepping down, and your pal moonstermash (that’s me!) volunteered to step up. If you have suggestions to improve this thread, I’m all ears. I’ll try not to go mad with power…

I will, however, share a video I’ve been thinking about recently. It’s from Carlos Maza, discussing the twin plagues of fascism and COVID-19 and how to respond to them. I initially watched it when it was released in April 2021, and I have a feeling it’s one of those videos I’ll be returning to time and again.

How To Be Hopeless by Carlos Maza, April 2021

As always, if you have any videos to share, you’re welcome to do so below!

