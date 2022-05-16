The Day Thread is in Trouble (05/16)

Week Three of Underrated Songs from 80s Movies is Trouble by Lindsey Buckingham.

The Movie – Just One of the Guys (1985)

The Scene – The double date scene at The Cave. This one plays on the radio in a moment that you can hear it very briefly and faintly.

Something to Discuss – Per IMDB Trivia – the plot of this film is very loosely based on William Shakespeare’s play “Twelfth Night”. Tell us your favorite modern retelling of Shakespeare in cinema.

Bonus Discussion – Was Billy Zabka the greatest villain of the 1980s? Why or Why Not?

