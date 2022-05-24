Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!
Rules for this discussion:
- All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.
- Please put anything graphic behind a tag.
- As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.
The person of the day is Jamie McLeod-Skinner (she/her), a politician
Lesbian Couple Says School Denied Son Admission Due to Their Sexuality
S.F. Police, Mayor to Boycott Pride Due to Uniform Ban
The State of Texas Will Resume Investigating Families of Trans Kids
The project of the day is Stonefruit by Lee Lai