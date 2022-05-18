The Book Nook Shows Off Its Shelves (5/18)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

You read that right, it’s time for everyone to break the biggest Book Nook rule and post pictures of those bookshelves again (courtesy of Pastyjournalist). Because it’s been a while, and because I always love to see them (and show them off too, not gonna lie) and I assume we aren’t the only ones. So please show them to us!

Do you keep your books organized in any specific way? Do you have enough room for all your books? Let us know!

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...