Huge upset in the Derby! The Angels are…good? Playoffs! Playoffs! The NBA Draft Lottery! More baseball! The PGA Championship! The French Open! Something for everyone, unless you want to watch the NFL (and I doubt you or anyone else is watching the USFL 2.0). Come and chat about the sport of your choice, even if you are also chatting about the playoffs in our dedicated threads (and many thanks to Merve and ArtCopVandelay for being our hosts for those).

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...