Triviacados: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Can the first person here each day create multiple Results threads (the first ones for Wordle, etc., and the last one for Sporcle trivia)?

Quiz Note: Two song titles can be made by placing a single word in the middle: that word completes one song title and begins another.



For example:



SIT ________ UNDER



The answer would be ‘DOWN’, since it makes Sit Down (James), and Down Under (Men at Work).



I’ve put the artists’ names under each clue… maybe this will make it too easy… we’ll see…

Or visit the quiz here.

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

