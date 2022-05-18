Jeopardy! recap for Wed., May 18

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Audrey, a pediatric hospitalist, whose Jeopardy! audition was a break from her newborn twins;

Adriana, a writer, grew up near the border and went to the dentist in Mexico; and

Ryan, a rideshare driver, picked peas on an Amish farm. Ryan is a three-day champ with winnings of $70,000.

Jeopardy!

HISTORIC AMERICANS // BEASTLY BOOK CHARACTERS // MUSEUMS FOR FOODIES // PLANES, TRAINS & AUTOMOBILES // SETTING, THE BROADWAY STAGE // SPOT “IFY”

DD1 – $1,000 – BEASTLY BOOK CHARACTERS – This rabbit relative character shows up at a party in “Alice in Wonderland” & dips his watch into his tea (Ryan added $1,000 to his leading score of $2,600.)

Scores going into DJ: Ryan $8,600, Adriana $2,800, Audrey $3,200.

Double Jeopardy!

YOU NEVER TAKE ME TO… // TROJAN WAR HANDBOOK // SCIENCE // HODGEPODGE // TV COMEDIES BY SIBLINGS // FROM THE GREEK FOR…

DD2 – $800 – TROJAN WAR HANDBOOK – A prophecy said that Troy could not be taken without this warrior, so the Greeks tracked him down & brought him to the battle (Ryan added $8,000 to his total of $15,400 vs. $5,600 for Audrey.)

DD3 – $800 – YOU NEVER TAKE ME TO… – Champaign, Illinois, only to this seat of Champaign County (Adriana lost $1,000 from her score of $800.)

Ryan found DD2 with a large lead, decided to make a big bet and it paid off, after which he was never threatened, scoring a runaway at $26,600 vs. $7,200 for Audrey. Adriana finished out of the running at -$200.

Final Jeopardy!

OSCAR-WINNING SONGS – Johnny Mercer’s lyrics to this 1961 Oscar-winning song once began, “I’m Holly”

Only Audrey was correct on FJ. Ryan dropped $10,000 to win with $16,600 for a four-day total of $86,600.

Odds and ends

Wagering strategy: With the game well in control and a lead of just under $10K, Ryan’s bet of $8,000 on DD2 might have been on the high side. With a wager of half that much, even if he had missed DD2 he would have been able to maintain a runaway, which as it turned out was critical to securing his victory.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the long-running Broadway show with a setting in Northern Uganda is “The Book of Mormon”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is the March Hare? DD2 – Who is Achilles? DD3 – What is Urbana? FJ – What is “Moon River”?

