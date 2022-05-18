Dating, Relationships, and Sex: The Dumbest Stuff You’ve Heard (05/18/2022)

Well, the dumbest stuff related to dating, relationships, sex, and so on and so forth.

No, I totally haven’t been watching too much Youtube. And no, I totally didn’t come across people who thought boobs had bones, periods come out of the butt, and fetuses breathe through the parent’s belly button. Because obviously nobody could ever be that wrong, right? RIGHT ?! Oh … bugger.

Anyway, what’s the dumbest shit you’ve come across in the vast context related to the humaning and the relationshippings and the anatomies and the secks?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...