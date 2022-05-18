The Rolling Stones Song Tournament Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 1 Results

Match 1: “Let’s Spend the Night Together” (35) vs. “B**ch” (31)

Match 2: “Sweet Virginia” (34) vs. “Out of Time” (18)

Match 3: “Play with Fire” (37) vs. “You Got the Silver” (17)

Match 4: “Sympathy for the Devil” (61) vs. “2000 Light Years from Home” (6)

Match 5: “Ruby Tuesday” (50) vs. “Angie” (24)

Match 6: “Street Fighting Man” (44) vs. “Waiting on a Friend” (21)

Match 7: “Miss You” (42) vs. “Mother’s Little Helper” (29)

Match 8: “Rocks Off” (37) vs. “She Smiled Sweetly” (9)

Match 9: “Dead Flowers” (26) vs. “Sway” (25) (TIE BROKEN BY ME)

Match 10: “Shattered” (46) vs. “Torn and Frayed” (15)

Match 11: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (46) vs. “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” (30)

Match 12: “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like It)” (37) vs. “Happy” (27)

Match 13: “Honky Tonk Women” (41) vs. “Moonlight Mile” (25)

Match 14: “Let It Bleed” (37) vs. “The Last Time” (24)

Match 15: “19th Nervous Breakdown” (48) vs. “Hang Fire” (10)

Match 16: “Shine a Light” (31) vs. “She’s So Cold” (25)

Match 17: “Beast of Burden” (36) vs. “Under My Thumb” (29)

Match 18: “Start Me Up” (38) vs. “Let It Loose” (15)

Match 19: “Gimme Shelter” (58) vs. “Anybody Seen My Baby?” (1)

Match 20: “Tumbling Dice” (38) vs. “Salt of the Earth” (10)

Match 21: “She’s a Rainbow” (42) vs. “Not Fade Away” (7)

Match 22: “Time Is on My Side” (37) vs. “No Expectations” (13)

Match 23: “Paint It Black” (58) vs. “Undercover of the Night” (7)

Match 24: “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)” (28) vs. “Sister Morphine” (15)

Match 25: “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” (45) vs. “Midnight Rambler” (21)

Match 26: “Loving Cup” (27) vs. “Lady Jane” (11)

Match 27: “Wild Horses” (47) vs. “As Tears Go By” (11)

Match 28: “When the Whip Comes Down Love in Vain” (20) vs. “Love in Vain When the Whip Comes Down” (19) (TIE BROKEN BY ME)

Match 29: “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” (43) vs. “Monkey Man” (17)

Match 30: “Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow?” (22) vs. “Memory Motel” (13)

Match 31: “Get Off of My Cloud” (47) vs. “It’s All Over Now” (8)

Match 32: “Emotional Rescue” (29) vs. “Rip This Joint (20)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “When the Whip Comes Down“ (20) in a very close match against “Love in Vain” (19).

Song with most votes to be eliminated – “B**ch” (31) in a very close match against “Pretty Persuasion” (35)

Biggest beatdown – “Gimme Shelter” (58) beat “Anybody Seen My Baby?” (1)(!) by a whopping 57 votes.

Voting end 20 May, 10 PM EDT

