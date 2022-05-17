Jeopardy! recap for Tue., May 17

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Justinne, a museum educator, lived in a goat building with people and “wildlife intruders”;

Jason, a head of risk operations, is a coin collector; and

Ryan, a rideshare driver, fostered four kittens, kept two and now mom has cats. Ryan is a two-day champ with winnings of $43,000.

Jeopardy!

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS // POETS // INDIGENOUS PEOPLES // TOOL TIME: PAIRS EDITION // MY NAME IS A PALINDROME // TALK TO THE HAND

DD1 – $600 – INDIGENOUS PEOPLES – The Chakma people are the largest indigenous group of this country once known as East Pakistan (Jason added $1,400, improving to $3,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Ryan $9,200, Jason $6,400, Justinne $1,200.

Double Jeopardy!

MILITARY HISTORY // COUNTRIES IN THE U.S. // WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE // REMEMBERING THE LADIES // MOVIE TITLE BEFORE & AFTER // SCORING A “T–D”

DD2 – $1,200 – SCORING A “T–D” – An increase from $20 to $200 is this (Ryan added $8,000 to his total of $10,800 vs. $14,800 for Jason.)

DD3 – $1,600 – WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE – This dwarf planet is about 25% water, which could be handy for the goddess of crops it’s named for (Justinne improved her third-place score by $2,200 to $5,400.)

Ryan made a strong wager on DD2 to take command and held the advantage into FJ at $20,000 vs. $16,000 for Jason and $6,200 for Justinne.

Final Jeopardy!

LITERATURE – A contemporary review of a novel by this man said he “commands attention as a kind of literary James Dean”

Only Ryan was correct on FJ, adding $7,000 to win with $27,000 for a three-day total of $70,000.

Odds and ends

Wagering strategy: For the second straight game, Ryan did not cover double of second place’s score with his FJ wager. Once again, Ryan correctly predicted that second (Jason) would bet to lock out third (Justinne), so with his bet size Ryan would have won even if he had missed FJ.

Triple Stumper of the day: In SCORING A “T–D”, no one knew that a milquetoast is described as being extremely “timid”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Bangladesh? DD2 – What is tenfold? DD3 – What is Ceres? FJ – Who was Kerouac?

