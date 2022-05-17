Comic Book Review – Thor Volume 1 The Goddess of Thunder (2014)

Thor – The Goddess of Thunder (2014)

Writer – Jason Aaron

Artists – Russell Dauterman and Jorge Molina

After the debut of the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, I logged onto the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh’s website to request the first volume of Thor to beat the rush because there will be a bunch of people looking to read it before July.

After Nick Fury whispers in the Odinson’s ear, the God of Thunder is unable to pick up his hammer Mjolnir. Odin returns to Asgardia after a long hiatus and finds his son full of hopelessness and despair. Not one Asgardian is able to lift the mighty hammer, and this does not bode well for Midgard, as Frost Giants, led by the Dark Elf Malekith, attack Roxxon Island. Thor tries to end the vicious invasion of Earth and is left worse for wear. Just when you think all hope is lost, a female version of Thor with Mjolnir joins the fray. Who is this woman that is worthy to lift this enchanted hardware?

This run of Aaron’s Thor is a total blind spot for me and I decided to rectify that before the next MCU movie hits the big screen later this summer. I jumped on for the finale of Aaron’s magnum opus with The War of the Realms and I really enjoyed the crossover event. You can see him lay the groundwork for the War of the Realms in this volume with Malekith and the Frost Giants teaming up to find King Laufey’s skull, which is currently in the possession of Dario Agger, Roxxon’s CEO.

I liked the juxtaposition of the Odinson’s fall from grace as Asgard’s shining son as the new Goddess of Thunder soars to new heights as a heroine that is worthy to carry on the mantle Thor held for so long. The mystery of who this new Thor is won’t be revealed until later down the line but to see how Odin and Freyja react to their son’s demotion and the new Thor’s heroics will cause frustration and dissension among Asgardia’s royal family.

I can’t finish this review without heaping praise on Dauterman’s art on this run. A writer is nothing without the artist bringing their words and actions of the characters to life and the team of Aaron/Dauterman will go down in history as one of the modern era’s greatest tandems in comics. They deserve to be named in the same company as Lee and Kirby. I also have to praise Matthew Wilson and Jorge Molina and their use of colors in this volume. There’s just something about the blue shade used for the Frost Giants that makes you feel chilled to the bone. Malekith’s ugly mug wouldn’t be the same without the black and purple used – it makes the dark elf that much more foreboding and scarier. My favorite use of color has to be the red used in both the Odinson and Thor’s cape. There is just something awe-inspiring seeing these heroes with their capes flittering in the breeze during battle.

The only negative thing I can think of this run of Thor is – why didn’t I originally read this when it came out back in 2014? I don’t have an answer, only that I do remember buying the first few issues but never getting a chance to read them. I’m glad I rectified this mistake and read this volume as a primer for Thor: Love and Thunder.

My advice to you is to request Thor – The Goddess of Thunder before you end up on the library’s dreaded waitlist! My other recommendation is to check out the Thor: God of Thunder run by Aaron and Ribic so you can get yourself acquainted with Gorr, the God Butcher.

