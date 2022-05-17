WW183: Changing Channels — Day Two

Reynard Pain, MD

Dr. Pain could hear muffled voices shushing each other behind the closed door of the staff lounge, and he sighed heavily. He picked up his pace, intending to walk on by, but his path was blocked by his best friend – his only friend – wheeling herself rapidly out of a side hallway.

“It’s a birthday party, Reynard. It’s your surprise birthday party.”

“Who asked anyone for a party?”

“People need to blow off steam, Doctor – including you. Think of it as a celebration for saving that boy’s life.”

“Well we didn’t save everyone did we, Rachel? We never save everyone!”

Rachel shook her head sadly as Dr. Pain brusquely turned away and stalked down the hallway towards his office and the file that haunted him – the case he couldn’t solve.

“Well, I’ll save you a piece of cake at least!” she called at his back. He raised his hand briefly in acknowledgement but then stopped suddenly.

“Rachel.” His sober tone startled her, and she hurried over and stared at what had caught his attention – blood creeping out from under a supply room door.

With his characteristic abruptness, he flung open the door to discover three corpses. Dr. Pain got his surprise after all.

Lamb / Yuuko Aioi is dead. He was the Insurance Provider (Wolf).

Shipwreck / Famous Guest Star is dead. He was a Patient (Vanilla Town).

Side Character / That Loser Jerry is dead. He was the Medevac Helicopter (Town Vig).

Roles 17 Town Players 14 Vanilla Town Doctor Pain (Healer): You can Heal one player Day or Night to prevent their death. Psychiatric Consult (Investigator): You can investigate one player at Night to determine if they are a Patient or Not a Patient (Vanilla Town = Patient. The SK will read as a Patient also). Security Guard (Jailer): You can jail one unruly patient Day or Night — meaning you can either jail someone during the Day and prevent their vote and votes for them or jail someone at Night and prevent any Night actions being performed on or by them. Medevac Helicopter (Two-Shot Vig): You mean well, but you have a tendency towards amputating arms and falling on people. You have two chances, Day or Night, to kill another player, as long as we are in Reynard Pain, MD. 3 Wolf Players Stuffy Hospital Administrator: You are immune to investigation unless you carry out the Wolf kill. You are immune to blocking/jailing if you carry out the Wolf kill. Wealthy Patient: You can name a player at Night, and, if Doctor Pain heals that player, the protection will transfer to you instead. Insurance Provider: Each Night, you can pick another player; if that player has a Night action, you will cancel it. Dr. Pain’s Brother: You hate Dr. Pain, and if you and he choose the same Night target, Dr. Pain will die. NOTE: If the Wolf who carries out the kill has another Night action, they cannot use that Night action. 1 SK Player Angry Transplant Patient: You can kill another player at Night to harvest their organ, but if you are blocked or jailed, you will die. 1 Doppelgänger Player Hot-Shot Surgeon: Each Night, you must pick a player to mimic. You will gain that player’s power (if any) and win condition. However, if that player dies while you are mimicking them, you will also die. You cannot mimic the same player two Nights in a row. If you mimic a Wolf, you will only get a Night kill if that Wolf is carrying out the Night kill. This role is immune to recruitment. (Note: Barring recruitment, these alignments will not change, but role names will and powers might.) [collapse]

Players Adam – Troy McClure April – Commercial Break Chum – Mr. Rogers Mash-up Show Pitches Cop – Sam Beckett as Vasectomy Patient copywight – Dr. Lore, Medicine Android (Vanilla Town) Cork – Friendly Background Snail emm – Kitty and TBD’s Variety Hour Goat – Hell-mo hoho – Jail bird Possum Josephus – Live Studio Audience Kim – Monsta X Stan Account Lamb – Yuuko Aioi (Wolf) malthusc – Chidi Anna Kendrick Marlowe – Ron Popeil MSD – WandaVision Nate – Guy Who Has A Few Lines While Loading Or Unloading A Truck Persephone – Dr. Sexypants, M.D. Queequeg – Topanga’s Ever Changing Parents Ralph – Pat Sajak raven – N-ko Sheleeta – Roomba Shinichiki – Totally Radical Shipwreck – Famous Guest Star (Vanilla Town) sic – The Previously Frozen Head of Walt Disney Side – That Loser Jerry (Town Vig) Thoughts – Tom Pari- I mean Nick Lucarno [collapse]

Rules No quoting or screencapping from Discord. No editing any post without permission. No discussing the game with a living player outside of the game threads and (sanctioned) Discord chats. Night actions are mandatory. Be chill: Attack arguments, not people. If there is a tie at Twilight, all players except those tied will be subject to an RNG kill. Remember that play styles differ, and this game is only as fun as people are kind, setting aside the fact that the goal is to kill the opposing players. Most importantly, have fun! [collapse]

Day 2 will continue in Reynard Pain, MD . . . for now.

Day 2 Twilight is 8:00pm CST on Wednesday, May 18.

