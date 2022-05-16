The Rolling Stones Song Tournament: Round 1 Pt.2

And here’s the second batch of songs!

Songs, Pt. 2

“Gimme Shelter”, “Get Off of My Cloud”, “Paint It Black”, “Wild Horses”, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”, “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”, “Under My Thumb”, “She’s a Rainbow”, “Beast of Burden”, “Monkey Man”, “Tumbling Dice”, “Start Me Up”, “Time Is on My Side”, “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)”, “Emotional Rescue”, “It’s All Over Now”, “Rip This Joint”, “Midnight Rambler”, “Undercover of the Night”, “Not Fade Away”, “Loving Cup”, “Sister Morphine”, “As Tears Go By”, “Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow?”, “No Expectations”, “Salt of the Earth”, “Memory Motel”, “Love in Vain”, “Let It Loose”, “Anybody Seen My Baby?”, “Lady Jane”, “When the Whip Comes Down”

Voting ends 18 May, 10PM EDT

