Here are today’s contestants:

Divya, a software developer, briefly went blank at the piano;

Nick, a photographer, arm-wrestles for charity; and

Ryan, a rideshare driver, took the SAT in seventh grade. Ryan is a one-day champ with winnings of $18,800.

Jeopardy!

FACE THE MUSIC // A HORSE WITH A NAME // HOW INVENTIVE! // THAT’S OUR ISLAND (name the country to which it belongs) // IT’S GETTING WINDY // FTW…(that feeling when…)

DD1 – $1,000 – TFW… – You’re realistic or emotionally stable, like a circuit safely connected to the Earth (Ryan added $2,000 to his leading score of $2,600.)

Scores going into DJ: Ryan $8,600, Nick $4,000, Divya $400.

Double Jeopardy!

SWEDISH HISTORY // THAT BOOK PLAGUES ME // SKELETON CREW // CLOSE TO THE VEST (close to “vest” in the dictionary) // LET’S GAMBLE // I’VE GOT A BIG BANK ROLE

DD2 (video) – $1,200 – SWEDISH HISTORY – The Warrior King Charles XII did this in 1708 with 44,000 troops; as military wisdom would suggest, it didn’t work (Ryan lost $2,000 from his total of $11,000 vs. $8,000 for Nick.)

DD3 – $1,600 – SKELETON CREW – This bone fits into the acetabulum, the cup-shaped cavity of the hip (Nick lost $3,000 from her score of $10,800 vs. $13,800 for Ryan.)

Nick wagered enough to tie Ryan for the lead on DD3 but missed, then finished well to make it close going into FJ with Ryan at $16,200, Nick with $14,600 and Divya at $4,000.

Final Jeopardy!

THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE – The USA’s smallest national park is a 91-acre site on the Mississippi River, home to this 630-foot landmark

Ryan and Nick were correct. Ryan added $8,000 to win with $24,200 for a two-day total of $43,000.

Odds and ends

Wagering strategy: Ryan took a calculated risk by not betting to cover double of Nick’s score on FJ. Ryan correctly predicted that Nick would wager as much as she could while still shutting out Divya. By betting $8,000, Ryan prevented the chance of an almost certain loss if he made the cover bet and missed, eliminated any possibility of Divya passing him and forced Nick to be correct to have a chance to win if Ryan missed.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the author of “The Plague” is Camus, a book that seemed very likely to come up in THAT BOOK PLAGUES ME.

Judging the producers: The category shown above the FJ clue during the 30-second period before the responses are revealed was back! Let’s hope it stays that way this time.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is grounded? DD2 – What is invade Russia? DD3 – What is femur? FJ – What is the St. Louis (Gateway) Arch?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...