The Attack of the Clones Night Thread Asks “Who Da Man?”

Today marks the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones in theaters, a day that will forever live in infamy for defenders of sand everywhere. The movie is filled with great special effects and absolutely spectacular action, culminating in an epic moment involving Yoda which was hidden from the marketing before the film actually came out.



Then it became something everyone was talking about, even though the actual lightsaber fight between Count Dooku and Yoda only lasts for about 45 seconds. Still, it’s awesome, so go figure that the campaign for the movie’s home video release tried to cash in on that….in an, um, “unique” way.

I love this! I hate this! Okay, I don’t hate it. This is so hilariously dumb and dated that I can’t help but adore it. Also, this was fucking 2002. By then, “you da man!” and “you go, girl!” had more or less died off as catchphrases. But oh well. I’m glad this stupid commercial exists.



May the Force be with you, Avocados!

