30 Day Star Wars Challenge Day 12: We Need To Discuss The Jedi

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts as we hit this special Star Wars month! May the Fourth Be With You!

Star Wars is at its core largely a story about the Jedi, and their rise and fall. An order wrestling with many different interpretations, perspectives, and philosophies, the Jedi order includes some of the franchise’s biggest characters, and so we want to hear who your favorite one is!

Bonus prompt: Who’s the worst Jedi?

Bonus Bonus prompt: What do you think of the Jedi as a concept? Best and worst things?

