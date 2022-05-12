This Weekly Music Thread Is an EP Release

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: What are your favorite EP releases?

So many favorites to choose from (and I’ll definitely be posting some more down below) but one of mine is Archers of Loaf vs. The Greatest of All Time, which distills so much of what made this band great into an all-killer, no-filler 17 minutes.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

