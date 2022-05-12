Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MAY 12TH, 2022:

A La Carte (ALLBLK)

Commit Or Quit With Judge Lynn Toler Series Premiere (WE tv)

Hacks Season Two Premiere (HBO Max)

Jailhouse Redemption Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Maverix (Netflix)

Savage Beauty (Netflix)

The Sadness (Shudder)

Who’s By Your Side (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, MAY 13TH, 2022:

A Baby At Any Cost (LMN)

Bling Empire Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Candy Season Finale (Hulu)

Children Ruin Everything Series Premiere (Roku Channel)

Couples Therapy Season Premiere (Showtime)

Firestarter (Peacock)

Greatness Code Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

Mama June Road To Redemption Season Premiere (WE tv)

New Heights Series Premiere (Netflix)

Senior Year (Netflix)

Sneakerella (Disney+)

The Essex Serpent Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

The Kids In The Hall (Prime Video)

The Life And Movies Of Ersan Kuneri (Netflix)

The Lincoln Lawyer Series Premiere (Netflix)

Zoe Bakes Season Premiere (Discovery+/Magnolia)

SATURDAY, MAY 14TH, 2022:

Fit To Kill (Lifetime)

Love & Marriage D.C. Series Premiere (OWN)

Revenge Best Served Chilled (Lifetime)

Road Trip Romance (Hallmark)

The Nightcap With Carlos King Series Premiere (CNN)

SUNDAY, MAY 15TH, 2022:

Conversations With Friends Series Premiere (Hulu)

Diamond Hands: The Legend of WallStreetBets (MSNBC)

Heart Of The Matter (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

The Nature Of Romance (UPtv)

The Time Traveler’s Wife Series Premiere (HBO)

2022 Billboard Music Awards (NBC)

2022 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards (Shudder)

MONDAY, MAY 16TH, 2022:

Basketball Wives Season Premiere (VH1)

Unfaithful Wives: Caught In The Act Series Premiere (VH1)

Vampire In The Garden (Netflix)

VH1 Couples Retreat Season Premiere (VH1)

TUESDAY, MAY 17TH, 2022:

Katt Williams: World War III (Netflix)

Little People, Big World Season Premiere (TLC)

Supermarket Stakeout Season Premiere (Food)

The Future Diary Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Welcome To Plathville Season Premiere (TLC)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18TH, 2022:

Columbia: Wild & Free (PBS)

Cyber Hell: Exposing An Internet Horror (Netflix)

Love On The SpectrumU.S. Series Premiere (Netflix)

So You Think You Can Dance Season Premiere (Fox)

The Deep End (Freeform)

The Perfect Family (Netflix)

Toscana (Netflix)

Who Killed Sara? Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

