WW 182: Replicanthropes – Sign Ups

Early in the 21st Century, THE TYRELL CORPORATION advanced Robot evolution into the NEXUS phase – a being virtually identical to a human – known as a Replicant.
The NEXUS 6 Replicants were superior in strength and agility, and at least equal in intelligence, to the genetic engineers who created them. Replicants were used off-world in the hazardous exploration and colonization of other planets.
After a bloody mutiny by a NEXUS 6 combat team in an off-world colony, Replicants were declared illegal on Earth – under penalty of death.
Special police squads – BLADE RUNNER UNITS – had orders to shoot to kill, upon detection, any trespassing Replicant.
This was not called execution.
It was called retirement.
Welcome to the neon-lit, acid-rain-soaked world of Los Angeles, 2019 (as envisioned in, er, 1982). This is a game of Werewolf in which the replicant sympathizer Town faction will fight for survival against the Wolf faction, LAPD’s Blade Runner unit. Complicating things is the presence of the inventor of the replicants, Eldon Tyrell, who would much rather see both the Blade Runner unit and the humans stirring up trouble by sympathizing with the replicants retired.
Based on the 1982 film Blade Runner, this is a game for 20 or more people; days will begin at 36-ish hours and move to 24 hour periods beginning Day 3. Accommodations will be made for weekends. Knowledge of the film isn’t necessary to play.
Rep Sympathizers (Town): Win when all Blade Runners and Tyrell are dead.
Citizens: (vanilla town): Human/Replicant. There is strength in numbers; their power is their vote. Half of them are Humans, and half of them are in fact Replicants; which one they are is not known to the individual player at the beginning of the game.
Roy Batty (investigator): NEXUS-6 Replicant. As a Night Action, may submit the name of another player to determine whether they are “Sympathizer” or “Not a Sympathizer”.
Pris (doctor): NEXUS-6 Replicant. As a Night Action, may submit the name of another player to cancel any night kill actions directed at them. May not heal themselves or the same player on consecutive nights.
Leon Kowalski (jailer): NEXUS-6 Replicant. As a Night Action, may submit the name of another player to be jailed; this player may not execute any Night Actions, and any Night Actions targeting the player are blocked. Cannot jail themselves or the same player on consecutive nights.
Zhora (motion detector): NEXUS-6 Replicant. As a Night Action, may submit the name of another player to watch. If that player commits any Night Actions or is targeted by any Night Actions, will receive a result of “detected motion”.
Blade Runners (Wolves): Win when there are at least as many or more Blade Runners as there are Rep Sympathizers and Eldon Tyrell is dead. Wolf kills are assigned to a specific player and are carried out instead of any other Night Actions available to that player
Rick Deckard (investigator): Human. Beginning Night 1 may submit the name of another player to “put them on the machine” and learn whether they are a Human or a Replicant.
Capt. Bryant (roleblocker): Human. Beginning Night 1 may submit the name of another player to block any night actions that player may carry out.
Gaff (role investigator): Human. Beginning Night 1 may submit the name of another player to determine their assigned role, if any.
Holden (vanilla wolf): Human.
Independent:
Eldon Tyrell (serial killer): Human. As a Night Action, may submit the name of another player to be killed. Wins when all *Human* Sympathizers and Blade Runners have been killed.
Rachael: Replicant. Returns “no result” (identical to a blocked action result) if investigated by Roy Batty or Rick Deckard. Immune to Lifespan Kill (see below). If Rick Deckard is killed, gains a single vig shot that can be used as a Night Action on the night of their choice. Wins the game alone if still alive when all NEXUS-6 replicants, Blade Runners, and Eldon Tyrell are dead.
All Replicant models have a built-in 4 year lifespan, at the end of which they are deactivated permanently.
At Twilight of Day 1, there is a 5 percent chance that the 2nd place vote-getter(s) have reached their terminal date and are killed if they are Replicants. This chance increases by 1 percent each successive day.
As a prototype model, Rachael is immune to this effect.
1. MSD
2. Sic Humor
3. Mrs. Queequeg
4. Side Character
5. Chum
6. Lamb
7. Ralph
8. Raven
9. hoho
10. Indy
11. Cork
12. Adam Farrar
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
??
Backups:
1.
2.
No quoting or screencapping from Discord.
You cannot edit any of your posts.
Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig shots are always optional.
Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.
Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking > jailing > investigation > ALL TEH KILLZ
Ties at Twilight will be decided by RNG.
In KOBK scenarios, auto-kill will not be triggered unless all living players have voted.
Remember that play styles differ, and this game is only as fun as people are kind, setting aside the fact that the goal is to kill the opposing players. Most importantly, have fun! Or don’t. I’m not your boss.