2022 Met Gala Live Thread

The theme for part two is In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and the exhibition will see Andrew Bolton, head curator of the Museum of Modern Art’s Costume Institute, focus on inclusivity in fashion. “Who gets to be American?” was a question posed at Prabal Gurung’s spring/summer 2020 show, and it will be addressed at the Met Gala 2022, as well. As for the exhibition, presented across 13 of the American period rooms in the museum, it “provides a historical context for Lexicon, in a way,” Bolton told Vogue. “The stories really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, dress-makers, and designers,” he says. “What’s exciting for me is that some of the names will be very familiar to students of fashion, like Charles James, Halston, and Oscar de la Renta, but a lot of the other names really have been forgotten, overlooked or relegated into the footnotes of fashion history. So one of the main intentions of the exhibition is to spotlight the talents and contributions of these individuals, and many of them are women.”

The 2022 Met Gala will ask its attendees to embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York. The period, which stretched from 1870 to 1890 (Mark Twain is credited with coining the term in 1873), was one of unprecedented prosperity, cultural change, and industrialization, when both skyscrapers and fortunes seemingly arose overnight.

The Met Gala can be watched on:

E!

Vogue’s Website

Vogue’s Instagram

Vogue’s Twitter

Vogue’s Facebook

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...