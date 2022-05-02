American Song Contest Episode 7: The Semi-Finals Part 2

My oh my we’re almost free
Tonight’s betting pool includes:
Tenelle – ‘Full Circle’ (American Samoa)
Sweet Taboo – ‘Keys to the Kingdom’ (California)
Michael Bolton – ‘Beautiful World’ (Connecticut)
Stela Cole – ‘DIY’ (Georgia)
Broderick Jones – ‘Tell Me’ (Kansas)
Enisa – ‘Green Light’ (New York)
John Morgan- ‘Right in the Middle’ (North Carolina)
Chloe Fredericks – ‘Can’t Make You Love Me’ (North Dakota)
Christian Pagán – ‘Loko’ (Puerto Rico)
Tyler Braden – ‘Seventeen’ (Tennessee)
Grant Knoche – ‘Mr. Independent’ (Texas)
Weird (not weird) how Bloton’s been the only big established name to make it through, but place your bets people.