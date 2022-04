American Song Contest Episode 6: The Semi-Finals Part 1

Will Sisqo (and his flying band of Sisqos) make it in?

One hopes

Avocado, initiate breakdown of the contestants that have made it so far

Hueston, Rhode Island (Episode 1 Jury Pick)

AleXa, Oklahoma (Episode 1 Jury-Fan Pick)

Michael Bolton, Connecticut (Episode 1 Jury-Fan Pick)

Christian Pagán, Puerto Rico (Episode 1 Jury-Fan Pick)

Jordan Smith, Kentucky (Episode 2 Jury Pick)

Broderick Jones, Kansas (Episode 2 Jury-Fan Pick)

Jonah Prill, Montana (Episode 2 Jury-Fan Pick)

Chloe Fredericks, North Dakota (Episode 2 Jury-Fan Pick)

Tyler Braden, Tennessee (Episode 3 Jury Pick)

Grant Knoche, Texas (Episode 3 Jury-Fan Pick)

Ni/Co, Alabama (Episode 3 Jury-Fan Pick)

Riker Lynch, Colorado (Episode 3 Jury-Fan Pick)

Allen Stone, Washington (Episode 4 Jury Pick)

Ryan Charles, Wyoming (Redemption Pick)

Ada LeAnn, Michigan (Episode 5 Jury Vote)

Jared Lee, Massachusetts (Episode 4 Jury-Fan Pick)

Stela Cole, Georgia (Episode 4 Jury-Fan Pick)

MARi, New Hampshire (Episode 4 Jury-Fan Pick)

The jury sure does have a type, but the fan picks are a bit more heartening. Place your bets people!

