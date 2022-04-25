R.E.M. Song Tournament: Round 1 Pt.2

And here’s the second batch of songs!

Songs, Pt. 2

“It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)”, “Fall on Me”, “(Don’t Go Back To) Rockville”, “Driver 8”, “The One I Love”, “Cant Get There from Here”, “Man on the Moon”, “Gardening at Night”, “Electrolite”, “Superman”, “Exhuming McCarthy”, “E-Bow the Letter”, “Imitation of Life”, “I Believe”, “Wolves, Lower”, “7 Chinese Bros.”, “Strange Currencies”, “Pop Song 89”, “Begin the Begin”, “Let Me In”, “At My Most Beautiful”, “You Are the Everything”, “Oddfellows Local 151”, “Leave”, “Half a World Away”, “The Flowers of Guatemala”, “The Great Beyond”, “World Leader Pretend”, “Feeling Gravitys Pull”, “Maps and Legends”, “King of Birds”, “Sitting Still” (Murmur version)

Voting ends 27 April, 10PM EDT

