Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Apr. 25

Here are today’s contestants:

Michael, a mascot, lost a dance-off to a duck;

Jesse, a mental health therapist, “opened a parachute” in her bedroom; and

Mattea, a tutor, got hit by a spit take at Second City in Toronto. Mattea is a 14-day champ with winnings of $320,081.

Jeopardy!

PICTURE THE SONG // SAME FIRST & LAST LETTER // THE MEXICAN-AMERICAN WAR // OUT IN THE OCEAN // MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS // LET’S PLAY OLD-TIME PRIVATE EYE

DD1 (video) – $400 – MUSICAL INSTURMENTS – Seen here (a stringed guitar-like instrument with a large triangular base), it’s often considered the national instrument of Russia (Jessie won $1,000 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Mattea $6,400, Jessie $7,000, Michael $600.

Double Jeopardy!

BOOKS & AUTHORS // WHO PLAYED ‘EM? // MULTIPLE HYPHENS // MAINE-SPLAINING // I’LL FOLLOW YOU // TO THE “N”s OF THE EARTH

DD2 – $1,600 – TO THE “N”s OF THE EARTH – 3 of Canada’s 4 Atlantic provinces start with “N”: Nova Scotia, Newfoundland & Labrador, this one (After expressing confidence in the category, Mattea won $4,000 from her total of $8,800 vs. $6,200 for Jessie.)

DD3 – $1,600 – MULTIPLE HYPHENS – This 4-word phrase can mean a fabric colored before weaving, or unchanging in opinion (Mattea won $4,000 from her score of $14,800 vs. $8,200 for Jessie.)

It was a close contest in round one, then Mattea pulled away very convincingly in DJ, scoring on both DDs and earning a runaway at $27,200 vs. $10,200 for Jessie and $5,000 for Michael.

Final Jeopardy!

NAMES IN AMERICAN HISTORY – Capable of freighting about 180 tons of cargo, in 1624 it was in disrepair & appraised at a total value of 128 pounds

Mattea amd Jessie were correct on FJ, with Mattea adding $5,500 to win with $32,700 for a 15-day total of $352,781.

Odds and Ends

TV troubles: No one knew that Felix Unger of “The Odd Couple” was played on TV by Tony Randall, or that Silvio from “The Sopranos” was portrayed by Steven Van Zandt.

Judging the writers: In PICTURE THE SONG, they apparently thought a clock in a bottle for “Time in a Bottle” was more difficult than a photo of British aristocracy was for “Royals”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is balalaika? DD2 – What is New Brunswick? DD3 – What is dyed-in-the-wool? FJ – What is the Mayflower?

