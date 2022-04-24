The Birthday Day Thread is Almost to 30/90

Today is my birthday, and I turn 25 years old today. So in honor of this special day, I’m dedicating this Day Thread to the 2021 film tick, tick… BOOM!

Like Jonathan Larson in the film, I too am anxious of getting older while not being able achieve anything special the way life taught us.

The film really resonated with me when first I watched the film. Not only did the film became one of my top 5 favorite films of all time, but it also reignited my love of musicals again. Lin-Manuel Miranda, in his feature length film directorial debut, really knew how to adapt a stage musical to the film medium pretty well.

Andrew Garfield was really great as Jonathan Larson in the film that I became a big fan of him. He gave what I consider to be the best film performance of 2021.

