The Friday PT

Another Day Another Friday! That’s great news because now it is the weekend! Hope you all have fun. I found some stuff this week and now it’s time to share it with you.

Just For Fun: Compilation CDs are full of Rerecordings Here’s how to avoid them

This Week’s Trans Artist is Actress and Model Hari Nef! I first saw her in the movie Assassination Nation though she is also on Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, You, and Transparent. She’s a good actress one to look out for!

Remember The Big Three! No Hog Poggling or Squirrel fighting and always support our local clamfighter she’s the best!

