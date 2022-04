Fiona is a cat. That’s all I know, that’s all I need to know. Here are some pictures to admire.

Here she is, being a cat.

Here she is, lounging like a cat, while another cat is in the background.

If you have any questions about Fiona, direct them toward Brickstarter.

Have fun posting, try not to burn down the site.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...