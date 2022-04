AEW

-NJPW AEW show happening called forbidden door

-Jack Evans not being re-signed to AEW, Angelico still signed

-The AEW video game is called Fight Forever

-Bot posting electric bugaloo

WWE

-KUSHIDA leaves WWE

-Alexa Bliss has been vocal with her displeasure with creative in WWE

OTHER

-Apparently Virgil has suffered 2 massive strokes recently and been diagnosed with early dementia

