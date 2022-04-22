RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14: Finale Discussion Thread

Hey kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14!

In tonight’s grand finale, the Top 5 queens have a Showgirl Showdown in which each performs an original number, followed by a Top 2 lipsync. By the end of the night, one of them will have been crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar.

Will it be Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden, or Willow Pill? Let’s find out!

Make sure to check out the All Stars 7 cast reveal discussion thread if you haven’t already!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards.

Because this is the finale, and people will be watching the episode at different times, PLEASE PLACE PARTICULARLY SPOILERY DETAILS, INCLUDING OUTCOMES AND WINNERS, IN SPOILER TAGS. Spoiler Tags can be activated either by clicking the “eye” symbol when you’re writing a comment, or by typing <spoiler> text </spoiler>.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy this week’s episode!

