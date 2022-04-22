All Things Cricket: April 22nd

- Not a proper one, but closer than last time. Jos Buttler hit his third century of the tournament to power Rajasthan Royals to a win over Delhi Capitals. Royals, Gujarat Titans, and surprising Arsey Bees (Royal Challengers Bangalore) are all sitting at 10 points to lead the way. Perennial contenders Mumbai have put up a bagel in the win column after seven games, losing a thriller to CSK and MS Dhoni the other day that might have completely broken their spirit in 2022.
- The County Championship is in week 3. My Somerset has recovered a bit and has a 133-run lead heading into day 3 against Surrey, with the Oval denizens down 5 wickets. Somerset has only managed 7 points so far in the first three games and are looking up at the Division One table, while Surrey is in the lead with 37 points. Lancashire and Yorkshire look very strong but have only played one game each.
- That’s really all I have. There will be a two tri-series in Houston in May and June involving the USA, Scotland, and the UAE, and then the USA, Nepal, and Oman. I hope to be watching many of them in person.