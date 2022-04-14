RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7: Cast Reveal Thread

Hey, kitty girls! After much anticipation and speculation, the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 has been revealed!

This season, eight winners from past seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race will be competing to be crowned the true Queen of Queens. Who will win the crown?

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 premieres May 20th on Paramount+.

See the cast’s promo photos and Meet the Queens video below. All photos are from WOW Presents Plus. Video is from the RuPaul’s Drag Race YouTube page.

Jaida Essence Hall (Winner, Season 12)

Jinkx Monsoon (Winner, Season 5)

Monét X Change ( Winner, All Stars 4)

Raja (Winner, Season 3)

Shea Couleé (Winner, All Stars 5)

Trinity the Tuck (Winner, All Stars 4)

The Vivienne (Winner, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 1)

Yvie Oddly (Winner, Season 11)

And there’s our cast! Is there anyone you’re excited or intrigued to see? Anyone you’re rooting for? Sound off in the comments below!

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 premieres May 20th on Paramount+.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...