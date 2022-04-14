30 Day Simpsons Challenge Encore Day 14: Favorite Parody/Homage

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

April is underway and this month we’re going to be all about the Simpsons! There are a lot of directions that we’re going to go this month and hopefully inspire some creativity, some fun, and some real thought as well. And, naturally, criticism.

Today’s prompt gets things going with the question of talking about the many parodies, homages, and spoofs that the show has done. What’s been your favorite or go-to one for using in a meme?

Bonus Prompt: What’s one that they haven’t done yet that you’re surprised they haven’t?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...