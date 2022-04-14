This Weekly Music Thread Is a Weird One

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Shit-Master Sløtface ᶜˡᵃˢˢᶦᶜ:

What are the weirdest/most dissonant concert line-ups that you’ve seen or experienced? (or heard of, for anyone who wants to play along at home but doesn’t have a story of their own)

This week’s header was inspired by the fact that the Ramones apparently once opened for Toto in 1979; apparently the Ramones went over so badly that Toto apologized to the audience, with Bobby Kimball calling them a “horrible band”.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

