The Thursday Politics Thread Gets Removed From The Voter Roll

Former congressman and former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was removed from the voter roll in North Carolina by the State Board of Elections on Wednesday. This comes amidst the investigation into voter fraud by Meadows who alleged to have maintained residence in the state even though documentation indicates that he lives in Virginia and voted in the 2021 election there. According to the New Yorker piece on Meadows, all evidence indicates this place was a small summer home that was used by the Meadows very occasionally, with no indication that he had ever stayed there. The Meadows had remained registered to vote in North Carolina as recently as March.

A Republican? Committing Voter Fraud in my elections? It’s more likely than you think!

Every Republican bugaboo is just projection. It’s incredibly wearying to constantly hear about cases of voter fraud from lying hypocrites.

Providing false claims of residence to vote in an election is a federal crime. And indeed, the most common type of voter fraud ( on the rare occasion it happens) is claiming residence in another state. Will there be any comeuppance for this? It’s tough to say. The burden of proof is typically on the ones making the accusations; so one has to prove that it was intentional on Meadows’ part to do that. There’s some speculation that he registered in North Carolina in case he chose to run for Richard Burr’s seat (which he ultimately did not) but there’s not much beyond that. And as much as I might dislike the man and think he’s shady, I can’t see this as part of some dumb scheme. It’s one of those fuzzy things that I could see people who maintain multiple residences in different states just assume they can do or alternatively, have such a lax understanding of the law, he thought he could have his wife stay there a few nights to establish residency. I’ve met way too many people in my life who are reasonably educated and just make these lazy sorts of assumptions.

In any case, voter fraud is exceedingly rare but when it is done, it’s usually Republicans doing it. Go figure.

