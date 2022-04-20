Sports Corner Remembers Mike Bossy

Have to admit, I don’t remember Mike Bossy that well. He was in his prime when I was just barely into my adolescence. But I remember the role he played in helping to form the Islanders’ dynasty of the 80s. I remember that he was Gretzky before there was Gretzky, a goal scoring machine who set the stage for the offensive firepower to come. And I remember that he was forced to retire young due to a bad back. I didn’t remember that he was a three tine winner of the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship in a sport not known for sportsmanship, that rare player who bent over backwards not to fight. He carried his team to greatness, helped change the sports, and is for Islanders fans the best ever. His death from cancer at age 65 was a kick in the gut. He will be missed. RIP Mike

Elsewhere…

The NBA playoffs are here!

The NHL playoffs will be here soon.

The NFL draft is next week

Baseball season is off and running!

Tiger Woods is off and walking, which was something I wasn’t sure we’d see again

As ever, all sports subjects welcome.

