30 Day Simpsons Challenge Day 20: Favorite Episode – From Later Than Season 10

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

April is underway and this month we’re going to be all about the Simpsons! There are a lot of directions that we’re going to go this month and hopefully inspire some creativity, some fun, and some real thought as well. And, naturally, criticism.

Today’s prompt gets things going with the question of talking about the show past the tenth season. As much as some may deny it, there are a few episodes that exist after that period and today we want to know what your favorite material is from anything outside of those first ten seasons.

Bonus Prompt: Which character or concept could sustain a spinoff?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...