Today’s contestants are:

Sean, an IT support student, likes British mystery and crime shows;

Loni, a teacher librarian, is a DJ for profit; and

Mattea, a tutor, took six years off from driving after hitting a pole in an empty parking lot. Mattea is an 11-day champ with winnings of $244,882.

Jeopardy!

THE LEAGUE LEADER // BEACH, BAY “B” // ACTORS, INITIALLY // THEATRICAL HAPPENINGS // WE ARE SWOLEMATES // THE HUNGER NAMES

DD1 – $1,000 – THEATRICAL HAPPENINGS – The sound of an ax tearing into a grove can be heard near the end of this 1904 Russian play (Mattea won $2,400 from her leading score of $7,400.)

Scores going into DJ: Mattea $11,000, Loni $1,000, Sean $1,200.

Double Jeopardy!

EUROPEAN LITERATURE // THE SCIENTIST WHO… // THE SINGER’S COUNTRY OF BIRTH // NOT TO “SEX”Y FOR YOU // CAPTAIN AMERICA // I CAN DO THIS ALL DAY

DD2 – $1,600 – CAPTAIN AMERICA – Dean Acheson’s memoir is dedicated to this former boss, “The Captain with the Mighty Heart” (Sean lost $4,800 on a true DD vs. $14,200 for Mattea.)

DD3 – $1,200 – THE SCIENTIST WHO… – …was born into slavery but got his bachelor’s in agricultural science in 1894 (With both opponents in the red, Mattea won $2,000 from her score of $21,400.)

Mattea finished DJ as the only player on the plus side at $21,400, so we had the rare circumstance of only one contestant for FJ.

Final Jeopardy!

ON THE INTERNET – This website launched in 2015 with 3 offerings, from James Patterson, Dustin Hoffman & Serena Williams

Mattea was correct on FJ, adding $5,000 to win with $26,400 for a 12-day total of $271,282.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In NOT TOO “SEX”Y FOR YOU, fans of old SNL might know the midtown Manhattan hotel called “this House” that goes back to 1931 is Essex. Also, the “SEX” category ended with two Triple Stumpers, which one might say was an anti-climax.

Mattea’s musings: After both of her DDs, as she has done previously, Mattea lamented about not betting more. Then on a single-player FJ, she bet modest $5,000, less than one-quarter of what she could have wagered. With stronger bets, Mattea easily could have won over $60K today.

This day in shilling: Today’s FJ clue for an outfit that has had a sponsored category in the past.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “The Cherry Orchard”? DD2 – Who was Truman? DD3 – Who was George Washington Carver? FJ – What is MasterClass?

