AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Transported, Week 3

Against the Grung

Marie the cook said when I start to go on the fritz, I should rite down my feelings. She said she learnd it from a “gooroo” who gives self-help semanars at the chicken shop next to the bridge.

I have never met a gooroo and I do not like to rite, so I did not take her idea before. I am taking her idea now because Mr. Tomollan is mad at me and let me get sent to a jail island.

When I think about how I failed and humillated humalyated humiliated myself so badly that Mr. Tomollan sent me to a jail island, I always want to go on the fritz. I cant talk to Marie about it because everyone is so mad at me, so I am going to try her gooroo’s idea.

Her gooroo also said he can cure Marie’s venereal disease with “cristal energy” but I cant get diseases especially not venereal ones. I hope his other ideas, like riting down your feelings, are more useful for me.

Today was hard because Dale who is another prisoner here got captured by frog people called Grung. I did not no Dale so I did not care that he was gone. But the chaplen here and some other high ranking people wanted me to help get him back so I did it.

It took a wile to find the Grung frog camp but we did it. Their village is built on the shell of a dead snail that was very massive, like the size of a tarask tersk terrasque. They had wooden spiral stairs all over the shell to let them go up and down it.

Even though the frog people are the prison’s enemies and take captives from the prison I thought their village was very cool and way better than the prison.

Since the Grung village was cool and built on top of a snail, some people in our group did not want to kill them. Personily I did not care and would have killed them all, but Jo tried to offer a trade.

After Jo offered a trade, Jo remembered we did not acshully have things to trade, so Vic made allusions of some stuff with a spell called Minor Allusion.

The Grung only offered the bones of a pig they had stolen from our camp, but since they had already eaten the pig that was no good to anybody, so trading was not going very well. A big orange frog in a loincloth who looked like the Grung chief came out, and Vic tricked him by getting close enough to blast him with a cold spell.

Vic’s cold spell killed two Grung and froze another one in place. But doing that spell made him go on the fritz himself, because he seemed to overheat like me and blasted all of us, including his own group. Later when he said sorry he called it a “wild magic surge” but I call it being a bad team player.

Jo shot the watchfrog on patrol before he could raise the alarm, but then the chief’s gross frog throat sac swelled up and he chirped at her until she was stunned.

After that things became really bad for me because two frogs cast spells that covered the ground in overgrown plants and spikes so we couldnt move. And I was so far away that I couldnt hit anybody, I had to just throw all of my javelins at them as far as I could.

Vic has a ring that lets him leap around like a frog. He jumped out of the plants and spikes into the shallow water. Some frogs hit him with poison arrows but I guess poison doesnt hurt him at all? I think thats strange because Vic’s just a regular human. He has even said “Oh, me? I’m just a regular human man” a couple times, which makes me think it’s dafinitely true.

The chief kept hopping away from Bulwark which made Bulwark pretty mad, so Bulwark cast a spell to make the chief duel with him. Me and Zumira killed the frogs attacking Vic and Kalanyl killed the chief.

At the end of the fight a bugbear lady came out of a hut and seemed very very confused. Bulwark lay his hands on her to heal her and it turned out she was another captive of the Grung. Grung skin is covered in poison and she was confused from sniffing it for so long.

When she wasn’t confused anymore she said her name was Septa and that she was a guard at the prison until she got captured. I checked the other hut for more captives and found Dale, the man we were looking for. He was unconchious unconsensus asleep, so I brought him to Kalanyl for healing.

Inside the snail shell Vic also found some treasure and some papers in a language nobody could read, even Zumira who really loves reading and her book.

I still do not like being on the jail island but at least I am being given something to do. Maybe when we head back to the prison with Dale and tell the warden what a good job we did, she will reward us. I just hope, with all of the ticks in that forest, that the organic people in our group did not get Lime Disease.

