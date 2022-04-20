Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Flings/Few-Night-Stands (04/20/2022)

A staple both of romantic comedies and tragedies. What’s your experience, or lack thereof, with them? If you do have experience, did you seek it out, or was it happenstance? If not, lack of luck, or active avoidance? Have you had a fling which did not involve sex, but was still romantic? And so on, and so forth …

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...