AEW

An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing? — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 8, 2022

WWE

-For the first time in 30 years, WWE will bring a major stadium event to the United Kingdom at in Cardiff, Wales this September

OTHERS

-Braun Strowman tries to fight several people online, gets drunk boating charge thrown at him when he brings up Marcus Bagwells DUI. Also says Tony Kahn pays ‘dirt sheets’ and AEW talent is blackballed from CYN shows

