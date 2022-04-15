The Friday Politics Thread

Its Friday that deserves a Fri-yay! because you made it another week!
As always here’s some stuff I found on the intertubes!
- Matt Baume has a video on Dynasty!
- An article by Rebecca Heilweil on the uncertain future of Gas Stations
- Peter Kafka on the potential future of streaming and movies
- Lexi McMenamin on The Books UnBanned campaign
- Steve Shives wants to talk about Unions and their offbrand counterpart Police Unions
This week’s Trans Artist is Grant Morrison my favorite Comic Book author and probably my favorite Trans Author in general! Morrison’s best-known work is hard to pin down it could be anything from Animal Man to Doom Patrol to Justice League Of America. My personal favorites of theirs though are Flex Mentallo: Man Of Muscle Mystery, The Invisibles, and of course Animal Man.