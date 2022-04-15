The Friday Politics Thread

Its Friday that deserves a Fri-yay! because you made it another week!

Time to dance!

As always here’s some stuff I found on the intertubes!

Matt Baume has a video on Dynasty!

This week’s Trans Artist is Grant Morrison my favorite Comic Book author and probably my favorite Trans Author in general! Morrison’s best-known work is hard to pin down it could be anything from Animal Man to Doom Patrol to Justice League Of America. My personal favorites of theirs though are Flex Mentallo: Man Of Muscle Mystery, The Invisibles, and of course Animal Man.

