Friday New Music 4/15

Holy hell it’s Friday let’s Friday and New Musics. You already know I’m here to talk endlessly about the new Prince Daddy & the Hyena album, which is a wild ride. May as well listen to it now before I spend the next 8 months telling you to listen to it. There’s also the Home Is Where/Record Setter split, if you’re into Florida …metal? punk? Eve 6? Flock of Dimes and Alex G aren’t bands I’ve ever gotten into but I know people like them, probably worth checking out. Then there’s also… uh a Peach Kelli Pop cover EP of Ace of Bass and Alice Deejay so, let’s go sure.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— Aaron Smith – Superlow

— Abstracted – Atma Conflux

— Aevum – Glitch

— Alec Benjamin – (Un)Commentary

— Alex G – We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Altameda – Born Losers

— Alunah – Strange Machine

— Animalweapon – Set Of Constraints

— Anna Sage – Anna Sage

— Atoll – Prepuce EP

— Axel Rudi Pell – LOST XXIII

— Bobby Cole – A Point of View (Reissue)

— BOYWITHUKE – Serotonin Dreams

— Chad Fowler & Matthew Shipp – Old Stories

— Charles Mingus – Charles Mingus Presents Charles Mingus (Vinyl Reissue)

— Cisco Swank and Luke Titus – Some Things Take Time

— The Crystal Method – The Trip Out

— Dave Brubeck Trio – Live From Vienna 1967

— Dedstrange – Echo In the Memory

— Dizzy Wright – Dizzyland

— Dreariness – Before We Vanish

— EGREGORE – The Word Of His Law

— Evan J Cartwright – bit by bit

— Exopulse – The Darkness in You

— Fhunyue Gao and Sven Kacirek – Hoya

— Flock of Dimes – Head of Roses: Phantom Limb

— Fozzy – Boombox

— Fred Moten / Brandon López / Gerald Cleaver – Fred Moten / Brandon López / Gerald Cleaver

— Germaine – New Jack City

— Grae – Whiplash

— Grubby Little Hands – World So Strange

— Hawa B – Sad in a good wazy EP

— High Pulp – Pursuit Of Ends

— HOSTILITIES – NØ COWARDS

— Imminent Sonic Destruction – The Sun Will Always Set

— Iselder – Metel Du Gwir Cymreig

— JAKT – Shut Up and Be the Light

— James Krivchenia (of Big Thief) – Blood Karaoke

— Jerry Paper – Free Time

— Jewel – Freewheelin’ Woman

— Joel Ross – The Parable of the Poet

— Kaitlin Butts – What Else Can She Do

— Kurt Vile – (watch my moves)

— La Neve – History Solved EP

— LEIKELI47 – Shape Up

— The Lemonheads – The Lemonheads (Vinyl Reissue)

— Lightnin’ Hopkins – Lightnin’ In New York (Vinyl Reissue)

— Limousine Beach – Limousine Beach

— The Loud Family and Anton Barbeau – What If It Works? (Reissue)

— Lyrics Born – Mobile Homies: Season 1

— M83 – Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming (Vinyl Reissue)

— Mal Blum – Ain’t It Nice EP

— MÅNEGARM – Ynglingaättens Öde

— Max Roach – We Insist! (Vinyl Reissue)

— Monuments – In Stasis

— My Own Fear – Violence Made History

— Naughty Professor – Good Things EP

— Nazareth – Surviving The Law

— Noémi Büchi – Hyle EP

— NOISEPOETNOBODY – Potential vs Eventual EP

— Nonsun – Blood & Spirit

— Oren Ambarchi / Johan Berthling / Andreas Werliin – Ghosted

— Patterns of Decay – Patterns of Decay

— Peach Kelli Pop – Hardcovers EP

— Piers – Ire EP

— The Police – Greatest Hits (Vinyl Reissue)

— postcards from new zealand – burn, witch, burn

— Primer – Incubator

— QAALM – Resilience & Despair

— Quelza – Malicieuses

— Rain Perry – A White Album

— Record Setter and HOME IS WHERE – dissection lesson

— REEF – Shoot Me Your Ace

— RUSH – Moving Pictures – 40th Anniversary Edition

— Samora Pinderhughes – Grief

— Saturna and Electric Monolith – Turned To Stone Chapter 4: Higher Selves

— Savak – Human Error / Human Delight

— Semblant – Vermilion Eclipse

— Sleepless – Host Desecration

— Sophia Bel – Anxious Avoidant

— St Dukes – St Dukes

— Steve Brown – El Hombre Invisible

— Stone Broken – Revelation

— Storeys – Storeys EP

— Swedish House Mafia – Paradise Again

— These Arms Are Snakes – Duct Tape & Shivering Crows

— Tim Kasher (of Cursive) – Middling Age

— The Troops of Doom – Antichrist Reborn

— Typhoon – Underground Complex 1 EP

— UNFERD – Resan

— Vanderlust – Vanderlust

— Various Artists – We Are The Children Of The Sun

— Vundabar – Devil For The Fire

— Waxwell Weckman – This Young Man’s Heart

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...