Friday New Music 4/15

Holy hell it’s Friday let’s Friday and New Musics. You already know I’m here to talk endlessly about the new Prince Daddy & the Hyena album, which is a wild ride. May as well listen to it now before I spend the next 8 months telling you to listen to it. There’s also the Home Is Where/Record Setter split, if you’re into Florida …metal? punk? Eve 6? Flock of Dimes and Alex G aren’t bands I’ve ever gotten into but I know people like them, probably worth checking out. Then there’s also… uh a Peach Kelli Pop cover EP of Ace of Bass and Alice Deejay so, let’s go sure.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— Aaron Smith – Superlow
— Abstracted – Atma Conflux
— Aevum – Glitch
— Alec Benjamin – (Un)Commentary
— Alex G – We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Altameda – Born Losers
— Alunah – Strange Machine
— Animalweapon – Set Of Constraints
— Anna Sage – Anna Sage
— Atoll – Prepuce EP
— Axel Rudi Pell – LOST XXIII
— Bobby Cole – A Point of View (Reissue)
— BOYWITHUKE – Serotonin Dreams
— Chad Fowler & Matthew Shipp – Old Stories
— Charles Mingus – Charles Mingus Presents Charles Mingus (Vinyl Reissue)
— Cisco Swank and Luke Titus – Some Things Take Time
— The Crystal Method – The Trip Out
— Dave Brubeck Trio – Live From Vienna 1967
— Dedstrange – Echo In the Memory
— Dizzy Wright – Dizzyland
— Dreariness – Before We Vanish
— EGREGORE – The Word Of His Law
— Evan J Cartwright – bit by bit
— Exopulse – The Darkness in You
— Fhunyue Gao and Sven Kacirek – Hoya
— Flock of Dimes – Head of Roses: Phantom Limb
— Fozzy – Boombox
— Fred Moten / Brandon López / Gerald Cleaver – Fred Moten / Brandon López / Gerald Cleaver
— Germaine – New Jack City
— Grae – Whiplash
— Grubby Little Hands – World So Strange
— Hawa B – Sad in a good wazy EP
— High Pulp – Pursuit Of Ends
— HOSTILITIES – NØ COWARDS
— Imminent Sonic Destruction – The Sun Will Always Set
— Iselder – Metel Du Gwir Cymreig
— JAKT – Shut Up and Be the Light
— James Krivchenia (of Big Thief) – Blood Karaoke
— Jerry Paper – Free Time
— Jewel – Freewheelin’ Woman
— Joel Ross – The Parable of the Poet
— Kaitlin Butts – What Else Can She Do
— Kurt Vile – (watch my moves)
— La Neve – History Solved EP
— LEIKELI47 – Shape Up
— The Lemonheads – The Lemonheads (Vinyl Reissue)
— Lightnin’ Hopkins – Lightnin’ In New York (Vinyl Reissue)
— Limousine Beach – Limousine Beach
— The Loud Family and Anton Barbeau – What If It Works? (Reissue)
— Lyrics Born – Mobile Homies: Season 1
— M83 – Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming (Vinyl Reissue)
— Mal Blum – Ain’t It Nice EP
— MÅNEGARM – Ynglingaättens Öde
— Max Roach – We Insist! (Vinyl Reissue)
— Monuments – In Stasis
— My Own Fear – Violence Made History
— Naughty Professor – Good Things EP
— Nazareth – Surviving The Law
— Noémi Büchi – Hyle EP
— NOISEPOETNOBODY – Potential vs Eventual EP
— Nonsun – Blood & Spirit
— Oren Ambarchi / Johan Berthling / Andreas Werliin – Ghosted
— Patterns of Decay – Patterns of Decay
— Peach Kelli Pop – Hardcovers EP
— Piers – Ire EP
— The Police – Greatest Hits (Vinyl Reissue)
— postcards from new zealand – burn, witch, burn
— Primer – Incubator
— QAALM – Resilience & Despair
— Quelza – Malicieuses
— Rain Perry – A White Album
— Record Setter and HOME IS WHERE – dissection lesson
— REEF – Shoot Me Your Ace
— RUSH – Moving Pictures – 40th Anniversary Edition
— Samora Pinderhughes – Grief
— Saturna and Electric Monolith – Turned To Stone Chapter 4: Higher Selves
— Savak – Human Error / Human Delight
— Semblant – Vermilion Eclipse
— Sleepless – Host Desecration
— Sophia Bel – Anxious Avoidant
— St Dukes – St Dukes
— Steve Brown – El Hombre Invisible
— Stone Broken – Revelation
— Storeys – Storeys EP
— Swedish House Mafia – Paradise Again
— These Arms Are Snakes – Duct Tape & Shivering Crows
— Tim Kasher (of Cursive) – Middling Age
— The Troops of Doom – Antichrist Reborn
— Typhoon – Underground Complex 1 EP
— UNFERD – Resan
— Vanderlust – Vanderlust
— Various Artists – We Are The Children Of The Sun
— Vundabar – Devil For The Fire
— Waxwell Weckman – This Young Man’s Heart